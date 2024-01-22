NILAI, Jan 22 — Organisers have been advised to be more sensitive when planning their programmes close to or during the Ramadan month to preserve the sanctity of the month, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.

He said the programmes must increase piety (taqwa) and strengthen the community’s faith, befitting Ramadan as the holy month.

“We encourage efforts to increase faith and taqwa during Ramadan or leading up to the month. Any activities including lectures and the like can be organised.

Various methods should be employed to enliven Ramadan ultimately creating (the idea of) ‘Madrasah Ramadan’ (Ramadan school),” he told reporters after attending the Harmonious Malaysia Lecture programme here today.

Citing the #GengSubuhMacamJumaat initiated by artiste Alif Satar as an example, he said such a programme would bring the community closer to Allah.

He was asked about the actions of certain parties planning to organise concerts or cultural programmes in the country in the days leading to Ramadan.

In the meantime, Mohd Na’im said the organisers and muftis should discuss to find the best way forward when there are differing views on any issue with the ultimate goal of benefitting the community.

He also reminded the muftis to express their views carefully and avoid issuing statements that could cause concern among the Muslim community.

On the Harmonious Malaysia Lecture programme hosted by the Shariah and Law Faculty of Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia, he said it is a platform to enhance well-being and harmony in the country.

He said the Inter-Faith Harmony Committee, managed by the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia and the Ministry of National Unity, has also been reactivated to strengthen the unity of Malaysia’s diverse society. — Bernama