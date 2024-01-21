KOTA BARU, Jan 21 — The Kelantan police arrested five men, aged between 27 and 59, and seized contraband cigarettes worth RM750,000 including tax, in the “Op Kontraban” operations, yesterday.

State police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun said the arrests and seizures were made through two separate raids at Simpang Empat Kampung Pauh Panji and Kampung Panji, here.

“In the first case, the police stopped three men who were travelling in a Perodua Kembara and proceeded to inspect a lorry in front of a shop at Simpang Empat Kampung Pauh Panji.

“Inspection on the lorry found 300,000 sticks of untaxed white cigarettes with an estimated value of RM225,000,” he said in a statement today.

Following the arrest of the three suspects, the police then conducted a follow-up raid in the nearby area and arrested another man.

Muhamad Zaki said that based on information, the police raided and arrested another man, in his late 20s, in Kampung Panji at about 3.30pm, on the same day.

The interrogation of the suspect led to the discovery of a lorry in Kampung Padang Mokkan, here.

“An inspection on the lorry found approximately 700,000 white cigarette sticks, believed to be contraband, worth RM525,000 including tax,” he said.

Muhamad Zaki said that the total value of the seized white cigarettes was estimated at RM750,000 including tax and the case would be investigated under Section 135 (1)(e) of the Customs Act 1967. — Bernama