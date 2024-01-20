BALIK PULAU, Jan 20 — The police arrested a local man who is believed to be a mule account holder for a fraud syndicate, causing the victim to lose RM110,339.61 in an incident in Sungai Korok, here, recently.

Barat Daya district police chief, Supt Kamarul Rizal Jenal, said that the 22-year-old man was arrested by a police team from the Commercial Crime Investigation Division (CCID) in Sungai Nibong, yesterday.

“Based on the investigation, the man is believed to have given his bank account to be used by the fraud syndicate, who had deceived the victim in the matter of obtaining online job commissions.

“The victim is believed to have made online transactions to three accounts resulting in a loss of RM110,339.61. Further investigations are ongoing, including tracing the network of the fraud syndicate,” he said, when contacted by Bernama today.

He said that the man was remanded for further investigation, and the case was being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code. — Bernama

