KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 ― Malaysia’s first Bandar PR1MA township, which is being built near the construction site of the Teluk Intan Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) campus, is set to be launched this year.

Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming said the project, on a 57.5-hectare land and an estimated gross development value of about RM800 million, offers over 1,000 units of high-quality affordable homes.

“The launch of this Bandar PR1MA also offers town planning that is sustainable and comfortable,” he said in a statement today.

Advertisement

This was among the developments presented to the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah at Istana Hinggap Perak here last night.

On October 14 last year, Nga was reported to have said that Bandar PR1MA will comprise approximately 1,700 newly designed People's Housing Project (PPR) units valued at RM100 million.

He also presented Sultan Nazrin with a report on the ministry's achievements and initiatives in efforts to help the people since the Madani Government was formed in December 2022.

Advertisement

He also presented the ministry's success in constructing various public infrastructures and stated its commitment to continue to drive the construction of high-quality affordable houses as well as newly-designed PPR units that will be launched soon. ― Bernama