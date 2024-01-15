KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 — While Sabah and Pahang recorded an increase, Johor reported a drop in the number of flood evacuees, taking the overall total of 663 people as of 6 am today compared to 692 last night.

According to the latest report by the National Disaster Command Centre, National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma), the total comprised 224 people from 68 families sheltering at four temporary relief centres in Sabah; 175 evacuees from 58 families at four centres in Pahang; and 264 victims from 64 families at seven centres in Johor.

In Sabah, 75 evacuees are still housed at three centres in Beluran while 149 victims are at one centre in Sandakan.

In Pahang, 40 victims are placed at two centres in Pekan while 135 evacuees are at two centres in Rompin.

In Johor, a total of 124 evacuees are still sheltering at two centres in Kota Tinggi; Segamat (63 victims, two centres); Batu Pahat (23 victims, one centre); Kluang (38 victims, one centre); and Mersing (16 victims, one centre).

Observations at the Irrigation and Drainage Department Telemetry Station show that several rivers in Johor, Kelantan, Pahang, Perlis and Terengganu are at danger levels this morning.

The affected rivers are Sungai Endau in Kluang, Sungai Johor in Kota Tinggi and Sungai Muar in Segamat (all in Johor); Sungai Kelantan in Kota Bharu (Kelantan); Sungai Pahang in Pekan, Bera and Maran and Sungai Rompin (all in Pahang); Sungai Arau (Perlis); and Sungai Terengganu in Kuala Terengganu (Terengganu).

Nadma also stated that 44 roads were closed due to floods, damaged bridges and landslides, including Jalan Petri Jaya, Kota Tinggi in Johor; Jalan Serengkam, Maran and Jalan Temerloh-Jerantut in Temerloh (Pahang); and Jalan Bukit Besi-Dungun in Maran (Terengganu).

On the fire incidents in Sabah and Sarawak, the report said that 47 victims from 12 families are still sheltering at a relief centre in Tawau, Sabah, while 38 victims from 12 families are at a centre in Kuching. — Bernama