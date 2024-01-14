KOTA TINGGI, Jan 14 — As of this morning, the post-flood cleanup efforts in the district, which began last Friday, have reached 70 per cent completion, says Datuk On Jabbar@Jaafar, Deputy Secretary of the State Government (Sports, Youth, and Volunteers).

He expressed optimism that the post-flood cleaning works would be completed as scheduled by Tuesday.

“This morning, marking the third day since the flood subsided, we have accomplished a 70 per cent cleanup in Kota Tinggi.

“This is the result of the collaboration between volunteers, non-governmental organisations, and government agencies tirelessly working to restore this severely affected area after the floods on Jan 7,” he told Bernama after inspecting the cleanup work in Kampung Kelantan here today.

He also extended gratitude to the Kota Tinggi District Council for efficiently and systematically managing the post-flood operations.

He added that as of today, 756 individuals have registered as volunteers at Dewan Jubli Intan here with the numbers expected to increase.

On Jabbar explained that the post-flood efforts are concentrated in public areas such as schools, community halls, and mosques as well as requests from the public, particularly the elderly, disabled, and communities in need of cleaning assistance.

He anticipated that all Temporary Relief Centres (PPS) in the district would be closed on Tuesday if the current favourable weather conditions persist.

As of this morning, there are still 255 evacuees housed in four PPS in the district. — Bernama