KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 — The number of flood victims in Johor and Pahang reduced drastically to 2,237 people in 19 temporary relief centres as of 4pm today, compared to 5,666 people in 41 centres this afternoon.

According to the latest report from the National Disaster Control Centre, National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma), 1,515 evacuees from 450 families are sheltering in 14 centres in five districts in Johor and 722 victims from 216 families in five centres in Pahang.

In Johor, a total of 611 evacuees are at four centres in Mersing; Kota Tinggi (529 victims, four centres); Kluang (227, two centres); Segamat (89, two centres); and Batu Pahat (59, one centre).

In Pahang, 570 evacuees are at three centres in Pekan and 152 victims in two centres in Rompin.

Meanwhile, observations at the Irrigation and Drainage Department Telemetry Station show that two rivers in Johor — Sungai Johor in Kota Tinggi and Sundai Endau in Kluang — are at danger levels.

Other rivers at danger levels are Sungai Pahang in Pekan, Bera and Maran and Sungai Rompin, all in Pahang; Sungai Perak in Hulu Perak (Perak); Sungai Arau in Arau (Perlis); and Sungai Terengganu in Kuala Terengganu.

The report said 53 roads were closed due to floods, damaged bridges and landslides, including Jalan Ladang Siang in Kota Tinggi, Johor; Jalan Bukit Besi-Dungun in Dungun, Terengganu; and Jalan Temerloh-Jerantut in Temerloh, Pahang. — Bernama