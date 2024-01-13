KOTA TINGGI, Jan 13 — The Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) has deployed 60 personnel to assist in post-flood cleaning operations in the Kota Tinggi district starting yesterday.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said they comprised five officers and 55 personnel of various ranks.

“They have been assigned tasks and will remain in the district, aiding in post-flood operations and assisting in other necessary tasks,” he told reporters after visiting flood victims relocated at the temporary flood relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Gembut in Tanjung Sedili, here today.

Mohamed Khaled called on volunteer groups and non-governmental organisations to assist in post-flood operations to ease the burden of the victims.

He also praised the flood management this year, describing it as going smoothly and more organised than last year.

“Last year, we were hit twice, and after the first flood, we did not expect to be struck with the second flood, which led to various issues, such as delays in providing tents, food and other essentials for the victims.

“This time, it is more organised, where the weather forecasts issued by the Meteorological Department serve as a guide before instructions to move in and out of the relief centres are provided,” said the Kota Tinggi Member of Parliament.

Floods hit the district on January 7.

As of 1pm, 3,742 people from 1,029 families have been sheltering at 23 relief centres.

Yesterday, the Johor government deputy state secretary (Sports, Youth and Volunteers) Datuk On Jaabar@Jaafar announced that Kota Tinggi has entered the post-flood phase, which is expected to end on January 16. — Bernama