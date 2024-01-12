KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 — Two teenage brothers have been arrested for stealing a Federal Court judge’s car emblem and registration plate while damaging the car with a sharp object.

Sentul district police chief assistant commissioner Ahmad Sukarno Mohd Zahari said the judge’s driver lodged a police report on the theft on January 8 after realising the damage to the car.

The car was parked on the roadside when the incident occurred while the driver was in the mosque observing the fardhu isyak prayers.

“Police detained the two brothers after getting a lead from viewing the footage of a nearby CCTV,” he said in a statement.

Based on the information, police conducted a raid on a house in Batu Caves and arrested the two 15-year-old Form Three students.

Police also seized two sets of clothing and a judge’s car badge.

Further investigations showed that both teenagers had used a stone to vandalise the car and also intentionally broke the emblem off from the car on their way home after playing at a nearby football field.

The brothers had no prior criminal records.

The case is being investigated under Section 427 of the Penal Code for committing mischief that causes loss or damage which carries a sentence of jail term of not more than two years and a fine or both.