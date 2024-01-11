ISKANDAR PUTERI, Jan 11 — Employers, including government-linked companies (GLCs) and private companies, need to enhance efforts to safeguard the welfare of workers in line with profits gained, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today.

The prime minister said the government is committed and always supportive of efforts to ensure not only the country’s economic development but also the well-being of the people.

He said the focus on workers’ welfare and well-being will make Malaysia’s development approach different from other countries.

“Profitable companies, whether government or private, must pay attention to providing reasonable wages and also the welfare of workers, such as aspects of education, health and housing. Consideration must be given to making Malaysia different from other countries.

Advertisement

“In driving the country’s economy, employers in Malaysia cannot neglect issues of benevolence and humanity, especially when it involves their staff,” he said during a meet and greet session with the prime minister at the Tanjung Pelepas Port (PTP) here.

Also present were Transport Minister Anthony Loke; Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli; Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi; Albukhary Foundation chairman Tan Sri Syed Mokhtar Al-Bukhary; and the chief executive officer of MMC Corporation Bhd, Tan Sri Che Khalib Mohamad Noh, who is also PTP chairman.

Separately, Anwar said Malaysia has the potential to become an advanced country at the global level, but this effort can only be realised if policies under the Madani government, especially in combating corruption, can be achieved.

Advertisement

He said outdated practices such as abuse of power and exploitation, bribery and self-enrichment, among others, that cause Malaysia to fall behind, must be stopped.

“... must put a stop to the practice of enriching oneself and one’s family when in position, even though I know there are parties unhappy with our actions against corruption. But the country must be free from corruption.

“If billions are lost, the opportunity to develop schools, public housing, infrastructure, health centres, and hospitals will be hampered because money is stolen. Let people criticise, but believe me, if you want to save the country, you must clean it up so that leaders do not steal the people’s and the country’s assets,” he said. — Bernama