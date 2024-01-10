PUTRAJAYA, Jan 10 — Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail today announced the appointment of five out of the seven members of the Independent Police Conduct Commission (IPCC).

He named Zolkopli Dahlan, a former director-general of the implementation coordination unit of the Prime Minister’s Department (PMD), as the chairman of the IPCC.

“Meanwhile, Jazamuddin Ahmad Nawawi, former head of the PMD’s advisory board, will serve as the deputy chairman.

“The commission’s members include former MACC senior director Tan Kang Sai, former Bukit Aman logistics and technology department deputy director Shukri Abdullah, and former national audit department (financial sector) director Martina alias Kartina Zamhari,” he told reporters during a news conference here, today.

When asked about the remaining two vacant positions, he explained that the ministry is actively seeking candidates with the necessary expertise and exemplary records in their respective services through a headhunting process.

“Although there are seven slots, five people can start their work. Usually, the headhunting process will take place to find suitable individuals, who are experts from various segments. The two remaining slots will be filled as we go along,” he said.

The IPCC, vested with the authority to handle complaints and investigations into alleged police misconduct, aims to enhance integrity, reduce misconduct, and foster public confidence in the police force.

“The commission will have powers to advise the government on enhancing police officers’ wellbeing,” he said.

He further highlighted that the commission holds the prerogative to initiate investigations in the public interest without relying on any external party or report.

The IPCC will make recommendations to the police force commission regarding the necessary actions against police officers who violate the law.

The IPCC was enforced in July 2023.

Last year, the Dewan Rakyat passed the IPCC Bill after being in Parliament’s Order Paper over the past two years.

It replaced the Independent Police Complaints and Misconduct Commission (IPCMC) Bill, which the Pakatan Harapan administration tabled on July 18, 2019.