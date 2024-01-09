SHAH ALAM, Jan 9 — The Home Ministry and Immigration Department announced that the process of verification involving foreign workers and their employers for the Workforce Recalibration Programme (RTK 2.0) will end on March 31.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the verification process carried out after the registration for the Workforce Recalibration Process ended on December 31, revealed that close to 1.1 million foreign workers had registered.

“Employers must carry out the process of verification by coming with their workers to the Immigration Department office so that the immigration can verity if the employers are registered with the Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM) and to ensure the workers really existed,” he said after visiting the RTK 2.0 programme at the Selangor Immigration Department, here today.

Saifuddin said once the duration for the verification process is closed, any employer found employing foreign workers without valid documents, can be charged under Section 55B, Section 55E and Section 56(1)(d) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 (Amendment 2002).

Advertisement

“If employers do not come forward and carry out the verification process, such employers will be deemed to have no interest in employing foreign workers legally and that is an offence under the law,” he said. — Bernama