PUTRAJAYA, Jan 9 — A joint meeting between the Home Ministry (KDN) and the Ministry of Human Resources (KSM) on Jan 16 will draw up a more effective formula for managing foreign workers, said Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

Commenting on the issue of foreign workers, including those not hired by any employer, he said the meeting will present a new policy to the Cabinet so that the issue of foreign workers is well managed.

“The issue of employers bringing in workers but no jobs (on arrival), non-compliance with existing laws including the Immigration Act, the Passport Act and the Employment Act will be the focus on January 16,” he said after the KDN’s monthly assembly here today.

In another development, Saifuddin Nasution said a Science Data Centre was created internally to analyse data collected by agencies under KDN to provide input when formulating new policies as well as accurate answers to problems.

“If the data remains as raw data, it is meaningless. How many police reports a month... 359,000. But if we analyse the data, making it granular data, we can know (about issues) more accurately and in-depth,” he said. — Bernama

