KUANTAN, Jan 7 — A section of Jalan Kuantan-Segamat will be closed to all vehicles starting today until January 28 due to a sinkhole incident at Section 102, near the ostrich farm area.

The Pekan Public Works Department, in a statement, said the road closure is to facilitate repair works and road users can travel on alternative routes during this period.

Road users heading from Kuantan to Muadzam Shah will be diverted to Federal Route FT03 (Kuantan-Endau via Pekan town) and Route FT63 (Leban Condong-Muadzam Shah) while those travelling from Gambang to Muadzam Shah via FT82 (Pekan Batu Balek) will be directed to Federal Route FT03 (Kuantan-Endau).

The alternative route for Muadzam Shah to Kuantan traffic is via FT63 (Leban Condong-Muadzam Shah) to Federal Route FT03 (Kuantan-Endau). — Bernama

