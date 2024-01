KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has forecast danger-level heavy rain in Rompin, Pahang starting today until tomorrow.

It has also warned of continuous, heavy rain at a severe level expected until Monday, affecting Pekan, Pahang, and several areas in Johor (Segamat, Kluang, Mersing and Kota Tinggi).

Continuous, heavy rain at an alert level is also forecast in Pahang, involving Maran, Kuantan and Bera, and Johor (Tangkak, Muar, Batu Pahat, Pontian, Kulai and Johor Baru). — Bernama

