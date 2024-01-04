KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — The Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a warning of severe level continuous rain in several areas in Pahang and Johor starting today until Sunday (January 7).

In a statement tonight, MetMalaysia stated the areas involved are Pekan and Rompin (Pahang) and Segamat, Kluang, Mersing, Kulai, Kota Tinggi and Johor Baru (Johor).

The department also issued an alert-level continuous rain warning within the same period involving Kuantan in Pahang as well as Batu Pahat and Pontian in Johor. — Bernama

