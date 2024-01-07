ALOR SETAR, Jan 7 — Four suspects, including a woman, were arrested and 16 kilogrammes (kg) of ganja worth RM50,000 seized, following two separate raids in Kampung Kuala Alor, Simpang Kuala, near here on Thursday.

Kedah police chief Datuk Fisol Salleh said the suspects, aged between 24 and 43, would be remanded until January 10.

“During the first raid at 1.30am on Thursday, a team that included officers from the Narcotics Criminal Investigations Department from the Kedah police headquarters, stopped a Perodua Aruz car with two suspicious looking men inside.

“Upon inspection, six slabs of ganja weighing 6.2kg worth RM19,250 was found in the rear seat,” he told reporters at the Kedah police headquarters, here today.

He added that following the first arrest, police carried out a second raid at 4.10am and flagged down a BMW car with a man and woman inside.

“Upon inspection, a box with 10 slabs of ganja weighing 10kg and worth RM31,000 was found. All three men who were arrested had previous criminal records and tested positive for drugs (methamphetamine). The woman was negative and did not have previous records. All the suspects would be remanded and investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he said.

Meanwhile, Fisol added that throughout 2023, a total of 1,504 raids were carried out under Op Dadu Khas in efforts to weed out illegal gambling activities in Kedah and 1,661 individuals were detained and RM311,142 seized. — Bernama