KUCHING, Jan 7 — Students seeking tertiary education should think of enrolling in technical courses to meet the demand of emerging industries, said Deputy Minister of Energy and Environmental Sustainability Datuk Dr Hazland Abang Hipni.

He said in line with the Sarawak government’s future projects, the demand for technical skills is increasing.

“Technical professionals will play essential roles in handling the state government’s projects especially in new emerging industries such as hydro technology, solar, hydrogen, carbon management, micro-algae and synthetic energy,” he said during a financial aid programme for the Bako zone yesterday.

On a separate note, the Demak Laut assemblyman said there has been a sharp increase in the number of students entering tertiary education in the last 11 years.

“Initially, there were only 50-60 students per year, but now it has increased to 250 students per year,” he said, while commending SMK Bako for ranking in the top 3 in Sarawak for the past four years for students pursuing the Malaysian Higher School Certificate (STPM).

Since 20212, Dr Hazland has conducted this financial aid programme for students who have succeeded in entering tertiary education.

In the second phase of the programme, 35 students pursuing diploma-level studies or its equivalent received contributions of RM500 each.

Meanwhile, 29 undergraduates received RM700 each while two students pursuing postgraduate Masters studies received RM1,000 each.

The overall amount of the contributions totalled RM39,800.

Also present at the programme were SMK Bako’s Parents and Teachers Association chairman Penghulu Ali Mat Sah; SMK Bako principal Yusri Tokis; and committee members of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Demak Laut branch. — Borneo Post