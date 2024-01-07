KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — The wife of the Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, today presented a contribution to Nor Aliff Mohd Nor, a person with a disability who is suffering from various illnesses, at his residence at Perumahan Awam Sri Johor, in Cheras.

Apart from physical disability, Nor Alif, 37, also suffers from heart disease, diabetes, gout, and partial paralysis. He is living with his two younger siblings, aged 14 and 16, after the death of their parents.

Dr Wan Azizah said that, during the visit, it was found that there were several things which needed assistance.

“We also understand that the recipient has debts with the hospital, which caused his treatment to be halted.

“Hence, we are working to resume his treatment. We will also provide food assistance for his younger siblings as well as trying to facilitate their school affairs,” she told reporters after visiting Nor Aliff.

Dr Wan Azizah, who is also Bandar Tun Razak Member of Parliament, said that the Federal Territories Foundation (YWP) also donated cash, apart from monthly assistance of RM500 from the Social Welfare Department, and assistance from the YWP’s Welfare and Education Fund.

Dr Wan Azizah also welcomes any kind-hearted and generous individual or corporate company to continue contributing to the YWP, to help improve the standard of living of the people of the Federal Territories. — Bernama

