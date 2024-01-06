KUCHING, Jan 6 — The Sarawak Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) seized 12,786 litres of diesel from a premises at Jalan Batu Kitang on Friday.

In a Facebook post, Sarawak KPDN said the controlled item was seized after it was found to have been relocated from a licensed premises.

The seized diesel is estimated to be worth RM27,489.70 while the total seizure, which includes the various equipment for storage and transport, totalled to RM115,989.90.

The ministry said the raid was conducted together with the Royal Malaysia Police’s special branch.

The case is currently being investigated under Section 20(1) of the Control of Supplies Act 1961.

Any complaints can be made at e-aduan.kpdnhep.gov.my or by calling 082-537703 or WhatsApp at 019-2794317 or 019-8488000. The ministry can also be reached via their hotline at 1-800-886-800. — Borneo Post Online

