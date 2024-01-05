KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 ― Strengthening investigations to achieve a higher rate of prosecution is one of the three main focuses of the Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) this year.

Its director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said in addition, the department will carry out internal restructuring by focusing on the future, as well as improving the knowledge of investigating officers.

He said that these three focuses are to face the challenges posed by the various modus operandi of commercial crime, with the use of more digital applications, following lifestyle changes.

He added that the issue is not only occurring in Malaysia but is also a concern in most developed countries.

“The CCID is aware that the government's policy is not to increase the number of civil servants.

“Therefore, the internal restructuring of CCID personnel is the best approach to balance the recent and future increase in commercial crime,” he told Bernama.

Ramli said that a CCID investigating officer needs to improve his knowledge, skills and abilities through appropriate training.

He said that the matter is very important, in line with the year 2024 which is said to be the year of technological acceleration and technological abundance, both of which will change the landscape of lifestyle as a whole.

This would also make the investigations carried out more complex, and require specific expertise, he said.

“The CCID would like also to call upon the involvement of media friends, and every level of society, to share information related to commercial crime, so that it can be used as a bulwark to avoid becoming a victim of fraud,” he said. ― Bernama