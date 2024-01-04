SEREMBAN, Jan 4 — Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun today issued a stern warning against the state civil servants intending to commit misappropriation and graft that they better stop before the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) comes to their offices.

He said that MACC has been given full authority to investigate any civil servant in the state involved in the immoral act.

“During the launch of the Central Database Hub (PADU) system, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim lauded the MACC and the police for acting against those who were found to be corrupt and giving full authority to track individuals involved in corruption within the ministry.

“I fully support him... if anyone is intending or planning for that purpose, they better stop before the MACC comes to their offices,” he said while addressing the state administration assembly here today.

He said civil servants also need to increase the state’s economic revenue through good governance, avoid waste and prevent leakages, apart from ensuring that every ringgit of state government revenue is spent prudently.

He added that there was an increase in the state’s revenue, from RM400 million to RM500 million, within five years of administration following an agreement in the state’s financial governance.

Aminuddin also called upon civil servants to strengthen their efforts to address the cost of living of the people and find the best method so that the community is not overly burdened by the increase in the price of goods and sufficient food supply.

He stressed that they need to work with agencies which provide direct services to the people such as the state Baitulmal and the Department of Social Welfare to ensure that the state’s wealth does not only benefit certain groups.

“Various economic empowerment programmes for the people have been successfully implemented since 2018, including capital assistance for entrepreneurs, school assistance, scholarships for those born in the state and the provision of Rumah Harapan subsidies,” he said.

He said civil servants also need to ensure that the public delivery system in the state is intensified to optimise government resources for the benefit of the people, apart from cultivating the mind and being ready to face the challenges ahead.

“I was informed by the state secretary Datuk Mohd Zafir Ibrahim who announced the implementation of the flexible working hours (BWF) for state civil servants starting this January 15, so I hope that they will be utilised as best as possible,” he said.

Aminuddin also expressed hope that the new year will see the state’s wealth and prosperity be distributed equitably, in line with the state 2024 Budget 2024, themed, ‘Bersama Membina Negeri Madani’ (together we build Madani state). — Bernama