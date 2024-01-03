SEREMBAN, Jan 3 — The Negeri Sembilan state government’s revenue collection in 2023 stood at RM541.3 million, surpassing its target of RM450 million by 20.3 per cent.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said of the total, RM325 million was non-tax revenue, while non-revenue receipts stood at RM63.9 million and tax revenue amounted to RM152.3 million.

Speaking to reporters after chairing the exco meeting here today, he said the state government has also successfully implemented most of the initiatives under Budget 2023.

Aminuddin said this year, the state government will continue to strive to achieve the revenue target of RM520 million and implement various programmes and projects under the nine Core Aspirations and the People’s Prosperity Scheme under the Negeri Sembilan Unity Aspiration.

“Although we have set our revenue target at RM520 million, I am confident that we will be able to achieve a better revenue collection of up to RM600 million,” he said.

Recently, the state government approved the 2024 State Budget totalling RM555 million, with an estimated revenue of RM520 million and a development budget of RM140 million. — Bernama

