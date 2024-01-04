KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 ― The Department of Meteorology (MetMalaysia) has issued a bad-level warning of continuous heavy rain in several areas in Johor from today until Sunday.

In a statement today, MetMalaysia, said the areas that would be affected are Segamat, Kluang, Mersing, Kulai, Kota Tinggi and Johor Baru.

It also issued an alert-level warning of continuous rainfall until Sunday in Kuantan, Pekan and Rompin in Pahang as well as in Johor (Batu Pahat and Pontian).

Meanwhile, based on the latest report on the disaster situation in the country issued by the National Disaster Control Centre of the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma), the water in Sungai Arau, in Perlis, and Sungai Kelantan in Pasir Mas, Kelantan, is at the danger level.

The report also stated that 19 roads are still closed either due to flooding, slope collapse or damage and they include Jalan Durian Mentangau in Dungun, Terengganu; Jalan Sungai Sam to Dabong in Jeli, Kelantan; Jalan Raya Timur Barat (JRTB) Kupang-Gerik-Jeli in Hulu Perak, Perak and Jalan Kota Tinggi-Kluang in Johor. ― Bernama

