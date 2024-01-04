IPOH, Jan 4 — The owner of a handphone accessories shop was believed to have been stabbed to death by her worker with a sharp object after an argument in front of the shop in Taman Rasi Jaya, Menglembu, near here today.

The victim, identified as Lee Siew Lean, 49, is the owner of the handphone accessories shop who had an argument with her 54-year-old worker.

Perak Police Chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said police received a call from members of the public about the incident at 10.55am.

“Initial investigations at the scene revealed that the victim who died at the spot, is the owner of the handphone accessories shop, who was stabbed during the incident by her worker.

“The victim’s male counterpart, 42, also suffered injuries and was rushed to the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital here for treatment,” he said in a statement today, adding that the suspect who was detained by the police had also suffered injuries during the incident.

Mohd Yusri said the cause of the argument was believed to be over a financial matter between the victim and the suspect who was later found to have four previous criminal records.

The case will be investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder. — Bernama