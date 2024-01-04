KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — The federal police announced today they have initiated investigations against two individuals for their remarks on the National Council of Islamic Religious Affairs (MKI).

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigations Department (CID) director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said two investigation papers have been opened by its classified criminal investigation unit (D5) under the Sedition Act 1948 for incitement and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for improper use of network facilities.

"The cases are currently under police investigation and we advise the public against speculating on the matter which could disrupt the probe.

"Police also remind the public to be aware and cautious about sensitive issues, especially when it involves public order and national security,” said Mohd Shuhaily in a statement here.

The police did not give additional details on the individuals involved in the probe.

The investigations are believed to be related to DAP lawmaker Datuk Ngeh Koo Ham’s suggestion on December 28 for non-Muslim constitutional experts to be appointed to a committee studying how to harmonise the Shariah law and the Federal Constitution.

The committee was formed by the MKI chaired by Selangor’s Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah.

On December 29, DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke said Ngeh's proposal was based on an erroneous understanding regarding the special committee's formation, clarifying that its formation is not determined by Cabinet but by MKI.

He clarified that DAP was not trying to interfere in Islamic affairs and said that DAP respects the Selangor Sultan's wisdom in making any decisions on MKI’s affairs.

On the same day, Sultan Sharafuddin reminded non-Muslims to respect and not interfere in Islamic affairs in Malaysia, following Ngeh's proposal. He also took note of Loke's statement.

On December 30, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim issued a brief statement backing the Selangor Sultan's reminder for respect and non-interference in Islamic affairs, while also saying that non-Muslims could write into the MKI if there are any doubts to resolve any confusion harmoniously.

Shortly after that, Ngeh apologised for his remarks, saying his proposal was made to ensure that all views were considered before amendments are made to the Constitution and that he was unaware that the MKI had formed the special committee.