IPOH, Jan 3 — Police have arrested a former psychiatric patient on suspicion of being involved in the case of a security guard who was found dead at the Gunang Lang campsite here early this morning.

Ipoh Police chief ACP Yahaya Hassan said they received a call at 2.30am from a member of the public that a man’s body, with bruise marks on it, was found at the side of the fence at the campsite.

“The 41-year-old victim was confirmed dead at the scene by ambulance staff from the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital (HRPB) here.

“A post-mortem conducted on the body found the cause of death to be coronary artery disease with associated blunt and sharp injuries,” he said in a statement today.

Following that, police arrested a 31-year-old man in Kampung Manjoi this afternoon to assist in the investigations and preliminary inspection found that the suspect has 10 criminal records for various offences, including narcotics.

“The suspect is also a former psychiatric patient who received treatment at Hospital Bahagia Ulu Kinta. The suspect will be taken to the Ipoh Magistrate’s Court tomorrow for a remand order,” he said, adding that police will investigate the case under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder. — Bernama

