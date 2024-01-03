KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 — The Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) today issued an alert-level continuous rain warning for Mersing and Kota Tinggi in Johor until tomorrow.

Based on the significant weather forecast released by MetMalaysia today, this is due to the concentration of easterly winds in the south of the Peninsula, Sarawak and east of Sabah until Sunday, thus leading to increased humidity and the potential for rain in the affected areas.

It also issued a category two warning of strong winds and rough seas involving Condore & Reef North until Monday (January 8) and a category one warning for Samui, Tioman and Bunguran from tomorrow until Saturday (January 6).

“In other states, thunderstorms with heavy rain and strong winds may occur from the afternoon until the night,” it added. — Bernama

Advertisement