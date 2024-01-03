MIRI, Jan 3 — Police have arrested four individuals, including a woman aged between 23 and 34 at Miri Airport last Thursday for suspected involvement in drug trafficking activities.

Miri district police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu in a statement said during the raid, police seized 8.4 kilogrammes of drugs suspected to be Methamphetamine estimated to be worth RM277,200.

“The suspects are believed to be involved in drug trafficking activities for the local market. During the raid, the police confiscated a box containing eight green-coloured packets.

“When checked, it was found that there was a transparent plastic packaging in each of the packets containing crystalline substances suspected to be Methamphetamine weighing 8,400g, estimated to be worth RM277,200,” he said.

Alexson said the suspects had been remanded for five days to facilitate police investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drug Act 1952.

The Section provides for a death sentence or life imprisonment with a minimum 15 strokes of the cane, upon conviction. — Borneo Post Online

