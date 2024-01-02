KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 2 ― The number of flood victims in three states dropped to 71 people in four relief centres as of noon today, compared to 80 people reported this morning.

According to the latest report issued by the National Disaster Management Agency’s National Disaster Command Centre, the number of evacuees in Pahang decreased from 29 people to 22 people housed in two relief centres in Maran and Temerloh.

In Johor, 23 people were taking shelter in a relief centre in Segamat this afternoon compared to 25 in the morning, while in Kelantan, 26 evacuees were still housed at one centre in Pasir Mas.

The report also said that Sungai Arau in Arau, Perlis remained at the danger level of 24.3 metres but in a downward trend.

Meanwhile, 24 roads were closed due to flooding, damaged bridges or landslide incidents, including Jalan Raya Timur Barat (JRTB) Kupang-Gerik-Jeli in Hulu Perak, Perak; Jalan Kota Tinggi-Kluang in Kluang, Johor; Jalan Bukit Kayu Hitam-Bukit Tangga-Sintok in Kubang Pasu, Kedah and Jalan Temerloh-Jerantut in Pahang. ― Bernama

