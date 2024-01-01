BATU GAJAH, Jan 1 — The state government’s target of attracting eight million domestic tourists and 350,000 international tourists, as well as generating RM10 billion in revenue, can be achieved with the collaborative effort of the people in promoting Visit Perak Year 2024 (TMP2024).

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said the multi-racial communities in the state can help attract tourists by sharing the beauty of every part of Perak on various social media platforms.

“Each of us serves as both an ‘ambassador’ and a ‘spokesperson’ for the state, and we should promote Perak as a preferred tourist destination by highlighting its historical and cultural significance, as well as its distinct charm.

“Use all social media platforms or any other medium to share interesting stories, pictures, and videos about Perak that can attract tourists,” he said when launching TMP2024 and the state-level New Year’s Eve celebration in Batu Gajah near here last night.

Meanwhile, Saarani said TMP2024 would not be a success without the cooperation of all of the people of Perak, regardless of how well it is planned or how much money is spent on it.

“Provide tourists with excellent service by being polite, courteous, and offering assistance to those in need, in addition to safeguarding the state’s image,” he said. — Bernama