BINTULU, Jan 1 — The tourism industry is not just an engine for economic growth but also a bridge for cultural exchange and international friendship, said Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing.

“The cultural diversity of our nation is a treasure and we will continue to emphasise on the importance of cultural integration, dialogue and cooperation among different communities and promote the concept of cultural diversity.

“This allows everyone to proudly share our collective cultural heritage, making it an exclusive recipe for creating highlights in the tourism industry,” he said on his New Year message posted on Facebook.

Advertisement

According to the Bintulu MP, the year 2023 has been an exciting adventure as he took on the responsibility of overseeing the ministry after the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said managing the reopening of international borders and reviving the tourism economy have been a significant task.

“Despite the immense pressure, I am grateful for the opportunity to contribute my modest efforts to the future of the country and the well-being of the people,” he added.

Advertisement

Tiong said the enthusiasm, creativity, and spirit of dedication from various sectors in the past year have placed Malaysia on a good note on the international stage.

“I also encourage everyone to actively participate in helping to preserve and promote our rich cultural heritage however you can via the fields of tourism, arts, and culture,” he said.

Tiong said his ministry is looking forward to a smooth sailing year ahead by breaking through challenges and building on the foundation laid in 2023 for a steady progress in tourism, arts, and culture.

“In 2023, we set sail, step by step, hand in hand, realising our vision and further advancing the development of these sectors.

“May 2024 be filled with hope, and let us continue to unite and strive for the prosperity and glory of Malaysia. Once again, I wish everyone a Happy New Year and the very best in everything. Peace and prosperity to the nation,” he said. — Borneo Post