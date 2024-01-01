BINTULU, Jan 1 — Racial tolerance and harmony must be maintained so that Malaysia, especially in Sarawak, remains a place for all races to live peacefully, said Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing.

Tiong, who is Bintulu MP, said as a multiracial nation, mutual understanding will help ensure that racial harmony can be passed on to the younger generation.

“In my opinion, Sarawak is the best example of racial harmony in this country because all of us here, from the past until now, can live together in peace without any problems,” he said in a post on Facebook yesterday.

Commenting on the Christmas and New Year gathering hosted by Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) for three consecutive nights here, Tiong who is PDP president said it had gathered people of all races who sat with each other without any restrictions.

“This clearly shows that Sarawakians have no problems coming together to celebrate each other’s festivals and sharing the joy,” he added.

Meanwhile, he said the Bintulu PDP Service Centre will continue to be improved to provide the best service to the local community.

“I will do my best to ensure that every problem or issue that occurs will be dealt with quickly with a more efficient delivery system in the future,” Tiong said. — Borneo Post

