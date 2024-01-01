JOHOR BARU, Jan 1 — The Immigration Department detained 120 foreign men after they failed to produce valid travel documents in an operation at a workers quarters at the Ulu Choh industrial site near Iskandar Puteri early this morning.

Johor Immigration Department director Baharuddin Tahir said the raid at 1.42am was due to public complaint about the premises that housed foreign workers and involved 140 officers.

“108 Bangladeshi, eight Pakistani, two Indians, and one Nepali and Indonesian respectively, all between 22 to 50, were detained,” he said in a statement tonight.

In a separate case, nine Vietnamese women, 22 to 38, working as masseurs and a local man acting as the caretaker of the premises of a massage parlour were detained in an operation against two reflexology centres in the city at around 4pm today.

The women were found to be misusing their social visit passes and their temporary working permits and had overstayed in Malaysia, and would be investigated under Section 6(1)© and 15(1)© of the Immigration Act 1959/63 , Regulation 11(7)(a) and 39(b) of the Immigration Regulations 1963, he said, while the local man would be investigated under Section (1)(d) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 for harbouring foreigners. — Bernama

