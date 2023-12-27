IPOH, Dec 27 — A chairman of an association was charged at the Magistrate’s Court here today for using an unrecognised ‘Datuk Seri’ title.

Saiful Sharma Abdullah, 52, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge that was read out before Magistrate S.Punitha.

Based on the charge sheet, the man had allegedly used an unrecognised ‘Datuk Seri’ title in the letter when seeking permission to organise the 9th anniversary celebration of the Persatuan Pasukan Keselamatan Rakyat Setia Berjasa Sukarela Negeri Perak.

The offence was allegedly committed at the Ipoh district police headquarters on Oct 31.

The charge under Section 3 (2) of the Offences Relating to Awards Act 2017 (Act 787) provides a maximum jail term of three years, upon conviction.

The court granted bail of RM2,500 with one surety and fixed Feb 28 for mention.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Amirah Nabihan Shahrir prosecuted while lawyer Teeban Kumar represented the accused. — Bernama

