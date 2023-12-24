PUTRAJAYA, Dec 24 — The Women, Family, and Community Development Ministry (KPWKM) will be focusing on developing policies and programmes to address the diverse needs of the population, from childcare to care for the elderly, ensuring accessible and high-quality services for all in years ahead.

Its Minister, Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri, said that the ministry will also focus on providing care, creating sustainable job opportunities, fostering a culture of empathy and support, and building a resilient and caring society which can thrive in the face of future challenges.

“Looking ahead, we are committed to enhancing the care economy, which is crucial for strengthening our nation’s social security net.

“This ambitious goal requires collective effort and collaboration, not only amongst government agencies but also from NGOs (non-governmental organisations), community associations and private sector entities, and active participation from the general public,” she said in a statement, today.

Nancy said that this year marked significant achievements for KPWKM, as it has successfully conducted 13 roadshows nationwide to promote the Anti-Sexual Harassment Act.

Additionally, its Wanita Bangkit@KPWKM programme, by the National Welfare Foundation (YKN), positively impacted 9,430 women, including small entrepreneurs and those severely affected by the pandemic.

“These women received guidance and support from seasoned mentors, in collaboration with YKN,” she said.

To safeguard the rights and well-being of children, Nancy said that the ministry has established the Child Development Department, operational since Sept 1, 2023, and it hopes for the department to become an independent agency in the future.

Nancy added that her ministry will develop a comprehensive course module for the care and support of persons with disabilities, aimed at fostering their holistic potential development.

For this purpose, the government has increased the allowance for disabled trainees in the Community-Based Rehabilitation Centres (PPDK) from RM150 to RM300 per month, affirming its commitment to their empowerment and welfare.

With the monsoon season upon us in Malaysia, she urged Malaysians to stay vigilant for potential floods.

“Being informed and prepared is vital for our safety. Familiarise yourselves with the nearest evacuation centres (PPS), and stay updated on weather forecasts.

“I also urge each one of us to extend a helping hand to those who may need assistance, particularly the elderly and vulnerable members of our communities,” she said. — Bernama