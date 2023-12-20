KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — DAP treasurer Fong Kui Lun rubbished assertions by former political foe-turned-ally Umno and PAS that holding local council elections will cause racial polarisation and deepen the urban-rural divide.

Fong pointed out that the Malay population in Kuala Lumpur is bigger than both the ethnic Chinese and ethnic Indian populations combined, Harian Metro reported yesterday.

“The population of Malays in Kuala Lumpur is more than the Chinese and Indians combined.

“In fact, there are also DAP members who are Malays, while PKR is a multi-racial party and Umno is a Malay-based party.

“Therefore, causing a wider racial polarisation if local council elections are held is not an issue,” Fong was quoted as saying.

He was responding to criticisms against Kuala Lumpur DAP chairman Tan Kok Wai’s suggestion to revive local council elections in the city last held in 1963, and suspended the following year.

Fong, who is also KL DAP deputy chairman, said all races should be given an equal opportunity to contest if local council elections were reinstated.

Fong also denied that Tan’s proposal was an attempt to sabotage DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke’s leadership in the party amid an internal power struggle.

“All those in party leadership and members respect Loke.

“There is no attempt to sabotage the Loke who is also the Seremban MP and transport minister,” he was quoted as saying.

Tan mooted the idea during the KL DAP convention last Sunday.

The eight-term Cheras MP and DAP advisor said that holding local council elections in KL would ensure sustainability and allow residents to choose their local councillors.

Tan’s call came shortly after the Cabinet reshuffle that brought back the Federal Territories portfolio, though it is now parked as a ministry under the Prime Minister’s Department with former health minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa put in charge.

Several politicians within Umno, a component party in the Anwar government, and the federal Perikatan Nasional Opposition — most vocally PAS — argued that bringing back local elections would cause a bigger development split between urban and rural areas where the Islamist party has strong support.

They also claimed the third vote will erode Malay-Muslim political power.