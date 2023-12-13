KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 13 — Police arrested six individuals suspected of being involved in selling fake medical certificates in Kajang on Friday and Saturday.

Kajang police chief ACP Mohd Zaid Hassan said all the suspects, four women and two men, aged between 26 and 51, were detained in Bukit Jalil and Kajang.

He said preliminary investigation revealed that these individuals were believed to have been selling the fake medical certificates since last year at a price of between RM30 and RM50 each.

Advertisement

“The police also seized other items, including 171 government medical certificates, 70 private medical certificates, 19 official receipts from clinics, a laptop and eight mobile phones,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Zaid added that all the suspects were being remanded until today to assist in the investigation under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

“The public, especially employers, are advised to check and, if they have any information regarding the sale of fake medical certificates, contact the Kajang Police Hotline at 03-8911 4242,” he said. — Bernama

Advertisement