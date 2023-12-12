KUANTAN, Dec 12 ― An immediate approval for RM1.5 million was made by the government for the repair of the Kuantan-Chukai Road (FT03), Section 358.0-359.0, which was damaged due to frequent floods and use by overloaded heavy vehicles.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said the repair would involve elevating the road and strengthening the structure of the new pavement.

He said another RM71,000 had been requested to repair the damaged expansion joints at Section 361.9 of the Kuantan-Chukai Road (FT03) at the Sungai Ular Bridge in this area.

This is a short-term repair action, and a request to upgrade the bridge has been submitted to the Pahang Public Works Department (PWD), he said in a statement today.

He said maintenance of roads is always given priority and is a primary focus of the MYJalan campaign, which encompasses efforts to address road-related issues such as road damage, streetlight problems and road furniture.

The statement was issued following Nanta’s visit to several locations here yesterday during which he was also briefed on preparations for the Northeast Monsoon by Pahang PWD director Datuk Hafizah Zakaria. ― Bernama

