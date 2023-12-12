ISKANDAR PUTERI, Dec 12 — The proposal for a no-contest rule for MIC’s top two positions in next year’s party polls is to maintain its internal unity and strength, according to its Youth chief K. Raven Kumar.

He said the motion to maintain the status quo for the party president and deputy president posts is to prevent factions from forming within MIC.

“The decision was actually aimed at strengthening MIC by the party’s representation and not by the top leadership.

“Both party president Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran and his deputy Datuk Seri M. Saravanan still have the trust of the party grassroots for them to continue leading MIC,” the Johor tourism, environment, heritage and culture committee chairman told reporters after officiating at the Forest City to Tuas, Singapore bus service at the Marina Hotel grounds here today.

Also present at the event were Johor Public Works, Transport and Infrastructure Committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh and Forest City deputy president Syarul Ihzam Sarifudin.

Raven Kumar said the proposal was agreed to by MIC delegates and is not a sign that the Barisan Nasional (BN) party is divided.

“The party’s top positions are not contested due to it being a representative decision at the state level and was not ordered by the president or any other leader.

“The existing leadership does not have any problems and is also accepted by MIC’s grassroots,” he said.

He added that the election is to look at the future plans for the party.

Raven Kumar also denied allegations that both Vigneswaran and Saravanan had a strained relationship within the party.

“In fact, I had never heard of any problems involving both leaders,” said the Tenggaroh assemblyman.

On October 14, Pahang MIC chairman V. Arumugam was reported to have said that the pairing of Vigneswaran and Saravanan was positive in steering the party, garnering grassroots support from the state for both posts to be retained in MIC.

Shortly on October 28, Perak MIC followed their Pahang counterparts in adopting a motion of no contest for the posts of president and deputy president in party elections next year.