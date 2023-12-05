IPOH, Dec 5 — The royalty payments from China for the pilot project involving the production of rare earth carbonates (REC) from non-radioactive rare earth elements (NR-REE) increased to RM21.12 million as of September, the Perak State Legislative Assembly was told today.

Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said the royalty rate charged to the project developer is 12 per cent of the selling price of NR-REE.

“As of September, the project developer has cleared RM21,119,381.38 in royalty payments through the export of REC to China.

“In addition, the local government through the Gerik District Council also collects revenue through the approval of the planning permit issued for the NR-REE mining activity,” he said.

Saarani was replying to the oral question asked by Rungkup assemblyman Datuk Shahrul Zaman Yahya who wanted to know the state’s income from the NR-REE project.

Previously, Perak received RM16 million in royalty payments for the REC sale to China.

The REC extraction from the NR-REE mining pilot project commenced in October last year in Mukim Kenering, Gerik and was first exported to China in February.

Saarani also added that Menteri Besar Incorporated (MBInc) was given the responsibility to develop a NR-REE Strategic Communication Plan for the purpose of implementing the NR-REE pilot project.

“It is one of the efforts to ensure that the development of the NR-REE industry can be accepted by all parties.

“Through the NR-REE Strategic Communication Plan, more than 100 engagement sessions have been implemented covering various categories which includes site visits by federal agencies, and community leaders including relevant assemblymen.

“This also includes the more than 100 media reports and articles on various platforms that have been prepared, supervised, analysed and monitored continuously,” he said.

Saarani also said that the plan has a crisis communication committee made up of more than 21 related agencies to ensure that the programme runs smoothly and can overcome possible crises.