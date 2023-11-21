KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 — The government has appointed Mimos Berhad as its implementation agency for the National Digital Identity programme, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today.

Anwar, who is also the finance minister, said the government will disburse RM80 million next week to speed up the rollout of the project that would cover all Malaysians aged five and above.

“Digital ID registration will be implemented next week. The minister, the secretary-general of the ministry, the director-general and the head of the department should commence the registration,” he said during his visit to the Mimos headquarters here this afternoon.

He said the funding marks the initial step in the government's commitment towards digital transformation and the advancement of digital initiatives, particularly those integral to interactions with government entities.

Advertisement

Anwar said that the RM80 million is just the initial allocation and there may be more allocated in the future.

He added that the funds will be directed through the Finance and Home Ministries in the coming week, with all associated approvals anticipated to be granted by the end of this month.

Anwar said that the project will play a crucial role in the allocation of targeted subsidies and other benefits.

Advertisement

"If you want to be given targeted subsidies or other facilities, whether it's a department or a private party, it must start with Digital ID registration," he said.

In August, Anwar said that the National Digital Identity project would be fast-tracked to boost digital transformation in the public sector.

National Digital Identity was developed to create a trusted verification platform that will be used by the public and private sectors to verify the identity of each user when conducting digital transactions.

Mimos was originally established in 1985 under the Prime Minister’s Department with a focus on research and development in microelectronics.

In 2022, the organisation rebranded itself as Mimos Global, reflecting its broader global presence and impact on technological innovation.