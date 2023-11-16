JAKARTA, Nov 16 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will summon four Perikatan Nasional (PN) Members of Parliament (MPs) who have pledged their support for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim soon.

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said it is to investigate allegations of corruption to the switching of support.

“We are waiting for the report (from the police)...an open investigation will be carried out soon,” he told reporters after delivering a keynote address at the World Anti-Corruption Conference 2023 here today.

He said the police report against the MPs was lodged last Monday, adding that the police have referred the matter to MACC for further investigation due to the elements of corruption.

Last Tuesday, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said police and MACC were ready to conduct a professional investigation into reports alleging the presence of enticement, bribes and threats related to the support of several PN MPs for the Prime Minister.

Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid (Kuala Kangsar), Datuk Suhaili Abdul Rahman (Labuan), Mohd Azizi Abu Naim (Gua Musang) and Zahari Kechik (Jeli) had previously expressed their position to support Anwar.

Meanwhile, Azam said MACC will reveal the interim report regarding the investigation into Aman Palestin Bhd, which is alleged to have irregularities in its fundraising activities for the Palestinian people.

“Give time to MACC to investigate and next week an interim report will be issued because it is important for the public to know,” he said.

According to him, seven witnesses have been summoned to provide statements and MACC forensic officers are examining documents obtained from Aman Palestin Bhd from 2020 to 2022.

When asked about the allegations that MACC is being controlled by the government, Azam said the accusations were baseless.

“The case involving Syed Saddiq (Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman, Muar MP) is still in the appeal stage, no one can dispute. There are times when MACC loses in court, but no one says about anyone influencing the court,” he said.

Yesterday, MACC lodged a police report over a video posted on social media allegedly containing false allegations made by a politician at the launch of the party’s machinery for the Kemaman parliamentary by-election on Nov 10.

The video, posted on a TikTok account belonging to @wancin11 showed Terengganu Bersatu chief Datuk Razali Idris accused the government machinery, MACC and judges of being controlled by the government.

He also questioned the decision of the High Court to convict former Youth and Sports Minister (Syed Saddiq) of four charges of abetting in criminal breach of trust, misappropriation of property and money laundering in connection to Angkatan Bersatu Anak Muda (Armada) funds. — Bernama