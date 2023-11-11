KEPALA BATAS, Nov 11 — The National DAP Veterans Club today lodged a police report against Kepala Batas Member of Parliament (MP), Dr Siti Mastura Muhammad, regarding allegations that DAP chairman Lim Guan Eng has family ties with former Malayan Communist Party leader, Chin Peng.

Its chairman, Lay Hock Peng, said that the police report was lodged so that appropriate action would be taken by the authorities against Siti Mastura because her actions seemed to have defamatory elements.

“I have watched a recording of Siti Mastura’s speech, at a ceremony called ‘Himpunan Jentera Muslimat & Ameerah P.040 Kemaman’, on YouTube, at the 24th minute of the recording.

“I found these baseless claims were malicious, involving Tan Sri Lim Kit Siang and his family, linking the family with Chin Peng,” he told reporters after making a police report at the Seberang Perai Utara district police headquarters (IPD), today.

He said that it was feared that the act was intended to distort the facts, make up stories and create a bad perception of Kit Siang and his family.

This is the second police report lodged by a DAP leader, after Bukit Bendera MP Syerleena Abdul Rashid made a report at the Brickfields IPD yesterday.

Yesterday, it was reported that Guan Eng has initiated legal action against Siti Mastura following her claims when speaking at an event in Kemaman in November. — Bernama

