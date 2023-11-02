KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke has denied claims that vehicle owners in Malaysia can be punished with prison time if they fail to comply with the window tinting regulations.

The Seremban MP said the prison time is only for those who did not attend court after failing to pay the compound for breaking the rule.

“I would like to explain to the parties in social media trying to portray by interpreting a statement from a Road Transport Department (RTD) officer as if a dark mirror would be imprisoned. That's not true.

“Legally, if any party does not comply with the rules of the road, they will be given compound, when they do not pay the compound, then it can be brought to court, that is a general rule, which can be imposed up to a fine not exceeding RM2,000 or six months imprisonment.

“That's general for all the rules rather than in terms of dark [glasses] alone. But what is charged is compound,” he said in the Dewan Rakyat during the winding-up session of the Budget 2024, here.

Loke said the Road Transport Department (RTD) has confirmed that no vehicle owner had been imprisoned for failing to comply with the rules.

Last month, RTD reminded owners of private vehicles to comply with the regulations on tinted windows set out in the Motor Vehicles (Prohibition of Certain Types of Glass) Rules 1991 (Amendment 2019).

The regulation on the use of tinted windows based on the percentage of permissible visible light transmission (VLT) is 70 per cent for the front windscreen, 50 per cent for front side windows and 30 per cent for rear side windows and rear windscreen.

According to RTD, any vehicle owner who fails to comply with the window tinting regulations can be fined not more than RM2,000 or imprisoned for a period not exceeding six months; in the case of a second or subsequent conviction, they can be fined not more than RM4,000 or imprisoned for a period not exceeding 12 months, or both.