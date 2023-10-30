IPOH, Oct 30 — Perak police have detained 183 students for various criminal offences from January to October this year, said Perak police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri.

Mohd Yusri said the figure showed an alarming increase compared with the same period last year because only 65 students were detained for such offences.

“From the total for the two years, the highest number detained was for violence (115), property crimes (67) and non-index crimes (66),” he said when met after attending a Crime Prevention and Progression to a Police Career Programme at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Sungai Pari, today.

He added that eight students were also arrested for drug offences from January to October compared with 11 for the same period last year.

Speaking of the programme, Mohd Yusri said the programme would serve as a good platform to enlighthen students about the dangers of criminal activities as well as help students to avoid being involved in criminal activities.

He added that the programme would be expanded throughout the state with the assistance of the state education department and Parents-Teachers Associations (PIBG). — Bernama

