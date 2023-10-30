KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — The excess of Covid-19 vaccine shots that ended up being unused until their expiry was due to low take-up in particularly booster doses, the Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC) said.

In a report released today, it said the low take-up was due to the booster dose being acquired on a voluntary basis and fear of vaccine side effects due to the spreading of misinformation and disinformation.

“Vaccine supplies were not received according to schedule due to high global demands,” the PAC said in its report.

The PAC reported the expiry of 8.5 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines as of June 15, 2023, worth RM505 million.

Advertisement

The report was related to the Covid-19 pandemic, specifically on expired vaccines, unusable ventilators and a surplus of personal protective equipment (PPE) under the Health Ministry.

MORE TO COME