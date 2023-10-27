PUTRAJAYA, Oct 27 — Malaysia is optimistic that the resolution at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA)’s Emergency Special Session to immediately halt the attacks by the Israeli regime and expedite the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip will receive support.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir said this is after considering the number of countries that participated in the special session, which is hoped to conclude with a positive decision to urge the Israeli regime to stop the indiscriminate attacks in Gaza that have killed thousands of Palestinians.

Zambry said he has instructed Malaysia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN), Datuk Ahmad Faisal Muhamad, to convey Malaysia’s position, as more than 100 countries have expressed their willingness to participate.

“We hope that in the end, the countries involved will provide strong support based on the Jordan Resolution, including stopping the indiscriminate attacks (in Gaza) and expediting the delivery of humanitarian aid,” he told the media after launching the Public Service Contribution Campaign to Palestine at the Foreign Ministry today.

When asked about the next course of action if the decision hoped for does not materialise, Zambry said that there was no need for disappointment because efforts will continue through alternative approaches to maintain pressure on the Israeli regime.

He said Israel’s claim of the right to self-defence cannot be accepted because it does not follow international law, and the situation in Palestine differs due to the number of victims caused by Israel’s attacks.

“At the same time, (there are) actions that attempt to deafen ears and blind the eyes of major powers to the atrocities committed beyond the boundaries of humanity and international law. We need to continue pressing, and Malaysia will continue to play a role alongside like-minded countries in this effort,” he said.

On the willingness of Malaysian non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to send humanitarian aid to Palestine, Zambry said the government does not prevent any party from doing so, but any contributions are best channelled through Wisma Putra.

This is because the chief executive officer of the Red Crescent Society in Egypt, who is responsible for the aid delivery process, has cited difficulties in delivery as currently, only between 15 and 20 trucks are allowed, even though Palestine requires at least 200 trucks of aid per day, he said.

Zambry said Malaysia is prepared to send 50 tonnes of humanitarian aid and this will be carried out as soon as permission is granted, as the airport in El Arish, Egypt, is still congested.

He said Malaysia’s Permanent Representative to the UN has also informed that the UN has requested Malaysia to send fuel and gloves, which are urgently needed at this time.

“These urgently needed items are being processed to be sent over as soon as possible,” he said. — Bernama