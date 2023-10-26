KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — Two men plead not guilty at the Magistrates’ Court here today to charges of extortion and wrongful imprisoning their former co-worker at a nightclub last week.

Businessman Wong Meng Jit, 35, and sales manager Loong Yuen Hong, 33, are jointly charged with extorting Ng Zhou Kang, 30, by inducing fear in the victim until he was compelled to hand over RM658,000 in cash at a room in a nightclub in Kuchai Lama here at 9pm, October 15.

The charges, under Section 385 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same code allows for a maximum of seven years’ jail or fine or caning or any of the two punishments if convicted.

Wong and Loong are also jointly charged with imprisoning Ng at the same place, time and date under Section 342 of the Penal Code, and read together with Section 34 of the same code, which is subjct to a year’s jail or a maximum fine of RM2,000 or both if convicted.

Deputy public prosecutor Zuhairi Osman sought bail of RM7,000 with one surety for both charges for each of the accused, but both defendants’ counsel Tan Kian Peng requested for a lower bail as they needed to support their families.

Magistrate M S Arunjothy allowed each of the accused bail of RM5,000 with one surety for both charges and set case mention for November 29. — Bernama

