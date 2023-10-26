KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — Malaysians are reminded not to conduct recreational activities at picnic areas or waterfalls throughout the north-east monsoon period that will begin in the middle of next month until March 2024.

Fire and Rescue Department director-general Datuk Seri Abdul Wahab Mat Yasin said his department will work closely with the Forestry Department to ensure that activities such as hiking, camping, jungle trekking and excursions at waterfalls were controlled.

“I advise the state governments and state disaster management committees to continue to place serious focus on controlling such activities, especially during the rainy season,” he told reporters after launching the department’s disaster readiness month 2023 here today.

The Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) had previously announced that there will be an estimated four to six episodes of heavy rainfall starting next month till February 2024 that have the potential of causing floods in at-risk areas.

He also said the department has frozen 80 per cent of leave for its officers and personnel throughout the country to prepare for potential floods.

“We only allow leave for those who really need it or if there’s some unavoidable matter,” Abdul Wahab said.

Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) journalist Mohd Firdaus Md Saisi, 38, and photographer Hairul Nizam Baharin, 49, received their special certificates of appreciation earlier at the ceremony as part of the 96 recipients of the Turkiye search and rescue operation.

The certificates were given to honour their contributions during the operation after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit southern Turkiye and north-west Syria on February 6. — Bernama